Analyst Forecasts Just Got A Lot More Bearish On Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG)

One thing we could say about the analysts on Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

Following the downgrade, the latest consensus from Stronghold Digital Mining's five analysts is for revenues of US$181m in 2022, which would reflect a huge 485% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 33% to US$0.16. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$267m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.72 in 2022. So we can see that the consensus has become notably more bearish on Stronghold Digital Mining's outlook with these numbers, making a pretty serious reduction to this year's revenue estimates. Furthermore, they expect the business to be loss-making this year, compared to their previous forecasts of a profit.

The consensus price target fell 42% to US$18.67, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Stronghold Digital Mining analyst has a price target of US$30.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$10.00. So we wouldn't be assigning too much credibility to analyst price targets in this case, because there are clearly some widely differing views on what kind of performance this business can generate. As a result it might not be possible to derive much meaning from the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Stronghold Digital Mining's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that Stronghold Digital Mining's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 5x annualised growth rate until the end of 2022 being well below the historical 651% growth over the last year. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 14% annually. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Stronghold Digital Mining is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts are expecting Stronghold Digital Mining to become unprofitable this year. While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. Given the scope of the downgrades, it would not be a surprise to see the market become more wary of the business.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Stronghold Digital Mining analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

