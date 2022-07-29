Analyst Forecasts For RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Are Surging Higher

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. RPC has also found favour with investors, with the stock up a remarkable 27% to US$7.99 over the past week. It will be interesting to see if today's upgrade is enough to propel the stock even higher.

Following the upgrade, the latest consensus from RPC's six analysts is for revenues of US$1.5b in 2022, which would reflect a huge 31% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to soar 55% to US$0.58. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.3b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.45 in 2022. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

Although the analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$9.50, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on RPC, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$13.00 and the most bearish at US$7.25 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that RPC is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 71% annualised growth until the end of 2022. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 17% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 11% per year. So it looks like RPC is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling, but with a serious upgrade to this year's earnings expectations, it might be time to take another look at RPC.

