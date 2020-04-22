Analyst Forecasts For Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (HKG:2727) Are Surging Higher

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (HKG:2727) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. The market may be pricing in some blue sky too, with the share price gaining 13% to CN¥2.37 in the last 7 days. We'll be curious to see if these new estimates convince the market to lift the stock price higher still.

Following the upgrade, the latest consensus from Shanghai Electric Group's five analysts is for revenues of CN¥133b in 2020, which would reflect a credible 4.4% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to be CN¥0.23, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of CN¥107b and earnings per share (EPS) of CN¥0.20 in 2020. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

SEHK:2727 Past and Future Earnings April 22nd 2020 More

Although the analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of CN¥2.71, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Shanghai Electric Group at CN¥3.64 per share, while the most bearish prices it at CN¥2.07. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Shanghai Electric Group shareholders.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Shanghai Electric Group's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 4.4%, compared to a historical growth rate of 7.8% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 1.7% next year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Shanghai Electric Group is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling, but with a serious upgrade to this year's earnings expectations, it might be time to take another look at Shanghai Electric Group.