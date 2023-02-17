Analyst Initiates Coverage of GE Healthcare, Says' Path To Greatness Well-Paved'

Mizuho Securities initiated coverage on GE Healthcare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: GEHC) with a Buy rating and a price target of $90.

Last month, General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) completed the previously announced spin-off of its healthcare unit.

Positive feedback from a proprietary survey points toward the demand for additional US hospital imaging capacity and a return to double-digit growth in imaging procedures.

Despite staffing constraints, radiology volumes are expected to improve by +6-8% in 2023. The analyst writes that bullish findings support our +6% organic top-line growth forecast over the next 2+ years.

Significant upside potential in demand for MRI brain scans among active users of newly approved Biogen Inc's (NASDAQ: BIIB) Leqembi Alzheimer's disease, writes the analyst in a note titled 'GE Healthcare Reboot Underway With Path to Greatness Well-Paved.'

The capacity needs for MRI brain scans point toward additional ~400k scans by 2025 and nearly a ~3.0x increase over the next seven years.

If Leqemb also secures EU and Japan market clearances with favorable reimbursement, Mizuho estimates up to $1 billion of MRI capital demand in relatively short order from this single drug launch.

Price Action: GEHC shares are trading up 1.79% at $72.18 on the last check Friday.

