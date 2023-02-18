This Analyst Just Downgraded Their Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) EPS Forecasts

Market forces rained on the parade of Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) shareholders today, when the covering analyst downgraded their forecasts for this year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting the analyst has soured majorly on the business.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the solitary analyst covering Euroseas, is for revenues of US$175m in 2023, which would reflect a measurable 4.2% reduction in Euroseas' sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to plunge 27% to US$10.97 in the same period. Before this latest update, the analyst had been forecasting revenues of US$199m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$13.61 in 2023. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a substantial drop in revenue estimates and a real cut to earnings per share numbers as well.

The consensus price target fell 7.1% to US$39.50, with the weaker earnings outlook clearly leading analyst valuation estimates. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Euroseas at US$49.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$30.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 4.2% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 40% over the last five years. Yet aggregate analyst estimates for other companies in the industry suggest that industry revenues are forecast to decline 9.2% per year. So it's pretty clear that Euroseas' revenues are expected to shrink slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analyst cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Sadly they also cut their revenue estimates, although at least the company is expected to perform a bit better than the wider market. After such a stark change in sentiment from the analyst, we'd understand if readers now felt a bit wary of Euroseas.

That said, the analyst might have good reason to be negative on Euroseas, given a weak balance sheet. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 2 other warning signs we've identified.

Another thing to consider is whether management and directors have been buying or selling stock recently. We provide an overview of all open market stock trades for the last twelve months on our platform, here.

