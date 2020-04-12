This Analyst Just Downgraded Their Lever Style Corporation (HKG:1346) EPS Forecasts

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Lever Style Corporation (HKG:1346), with the covering analyst making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting the analyst has soured majorly on the business. Surprisingly the share price has been buoyant, rising 24% to US$0.41 in the past 7 days. Whether the downgrade will have a negative impact on demand for shares is yet to be seen.

After the downgrade, the consensus from Lever Style's one analyst is for revenues of US$90m in 2020, which would reflect a stressful 26% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to plummet 38% to US$0.006 in the same period. Previously, the analyst had been modelling revenues of US$154m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.015 in 2020. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a sizeable cut to revenue estimates and a pretty serious decline to earnings per share numbers as well.

SEHK:1346 Past and Future Earnings April 12th 2020 More

The consensus price target fell 33% to US$0.10, with the weaker earnings outlook clearly leading analyst valuation estimates.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 26%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 7.2% over the last three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 11% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Lever Style is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analyst cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Unfortunately the analyst also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Lever Style's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. Given the scope of the downgrades, it would not be a surprise to see the market become more wary of the business.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have analyst estimates for Lever Style going out as far as 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

