Analyst: Missile motor test likely caused blast in Israel

A satellite photo from Planet Labs Inc. shows what analysts describe as a test site for rocket motors at Israel's secretive Sdot Micha Air Base on Saturday, April 24, 2021. A mysterious blast heard earlier this month in central Israel appears to have come during a rocket engine test conducted at a secretive military base associated with the country's missile program, according to an analyst and satellite images. (Planet Labs Inc. via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JON GAMBRELL
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A mysterious blast heard in central Israel appears to have come during a rocket engine test conducted at a secretive military base associated with the country's missile program, according to an analyst and satellite images.

Video of the incident at Sdot Micha Air Base circulated online last week. Iranian state media seized on it amid its tensions with Israel after a series of attacks targeting its nuclear program and amid negotiations in Vienna over its tattered atomic accord.

However, the smoke and flames filmed April 20 appear to be from a rocket engine test, said Jeffrey Lewis, an expert at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, who located the site with others. Lewis said the image compared to others of similar tests he and experts have extensively studied.

Satellite photos taken by Planet Labs Inc. and analyzed by The Associated Press of a known rocket test stand at Sdot Micha showed char marks and foliage burned away at the site after April 20. However, the surrounding buildings bore no signs of damage. The location also mirrored details of the video posted to social media.

The Israeli Defense Ministry did not immediately respond to questions from the AP.

Tomer, an Israeli government-owned company, had been quoted in Israeli media as saying the blast came during "a controlled test with no exceptional circumstances.” Tomer did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the AP.

The incident came just after Israel and the U.S. announced in February they would begin work on a new generation of interceptor missiles called the Arrow-4. Tomar on its website describes itself as producing the “rocket motors of the Arrow missiles, Shavit satellite launchers, ELRAD air defense systems and artillery rockets.” Such test-stand experiments often involve new systems.

Israel hopes to replace its Arrow-2 missiles for the Arrow-4. The missiles, fired out of canisters, intercept and destroy ballistic missiles. The Arrow missiles are key to Israel's defense from the ballistic missile program of Iran, Israel's regional archenemy. In a February statement, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said the Arrow-4 would provide Israel with a “technological and operational leap forward, preparing us for the future battle field and evolving threats in the Middle East and beyond.”

The air base, some 35 kilometers (21 miles) southeast of Tel Aviv, includes a system of bunkers and underground facilities, some built with assistance from the U.S. government. Defense analysis firm Janes believes the air base also is home to Israel's nuclear weapon-capable Jericho ballistic missiles. Under its policy of nuclear ambiguity, Israel neither confirms nor denies having atomic weapons though it is widely believed to possess them.

___

Follow Jon Gambrell on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellAP.

Recommended Stories

  • No, This Mysterious Chinese Drone Isn't Better Than the B-21 Raider

    A developer says its aircraft rivals the forthcoming Raider’s speed, stealth, and attack range. That simply can't be true.

  • Turkey summons U.S. ambassador over Armenian genocide recognition

    Turkey's foreign ministry summoned the U.S. ambassador to Ankara over President Biden's recognition of the Armenian genocide, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported. Driving the news: Biden on Saturday said the systemic killing and deportation of Armenians by Ottoman Turkish forces in the early 20th century constituted an act of genocide, angering Turkey who rejected the declaration. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."Each year on this day, we remember the lives of all those who died in the Ottoman-era Armenian genocide and recommit ourselves to preventing such an atrocity from ever again occurring," Biden said. What they're saying: "This statement of the US, which distorts the historical facts, will never be accepted in the conscience of the Turkish people, and will open a deep wound that undermines our mutual trust and friendship,” Turkey's foreign ministry said in a statement. Ibrahim Kalin, a spokesperson for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, tweeted that Turkey "strongly" condemns and rejects Biden's declaration. He encouraged Biden "look at his own history and present." Turkish officials conveyed the government's "strong reaction" to U.S. Ambassador David Satterfield, according to Anadolu. Go deeper: Armenian prime minister praises Biden for recognizing genocideLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Putin: 'Unfriendly' embassies may face Russian hiring bans

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree allowing the country to limit the number of Russians employed at embassies of countries determined to be unfriendly, or to ban their employment entirely. The measure, announced by the Kremlin on Friday, comes amid a flurry of expulsions of Russian diplomats from the United States and European countries and Moscow’s retaliatory expulsions. It would affect not only those countries’ embassies, but consular offices and offices of state institutions.

  • Chad president's death: Rivals condemn 'dynastic coup'

    Opposition parties reject the army's appointment of President Déby's son as the nation's new leader.

  • UFC 261 ‘Embedded,’ No. 6: Kamaru Usman balls with Justin Gaethje, Francis Ngannou

    Go behind the scenes with the sixth episode of UFC 261 "Embedded" featuring Jorge Masvidal, Kamaru Usman and more.

  • Pope: Migrants begged for help at sea, shamefully ignored

    Pope Francis on Sunday decried as shameful the deaths of 130 migrants in the Mediterranean, saying they pleaded for two days for help for their overcrowded, foundering rubber dinghy in the sea off Libya but potential rescuers choose “to look the other way." Francis called the sea tragedy last week “a moment of shame.” The migrants had made a call for help on Wednesday.

  • Germany's Greens chancellor candidate vows to get tough on Russia and China

    Germany must increase pressure on Russia following its military buildup at the Ukrainian border and strive for a policy of "dialogue and toughness" towards China, the Greens chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock said in a newspaper interview. Baerbock announced on Monday that she would run to become chancellor at the Sept. 26 election, the first time the left-leaning ecologist party has sought the top job in its 40-year history. The Greens have seen their support surge over the past year to within only a few points of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, with one poll earlier this week showing the ecologists even overtaking the conservative CDU/CSU alliance.

  • Female US Marines take on gruelling 'Crucible training' for first time

    More than 50 new female Marines have completed the gruelling "Crucible" training exercise at a San Diego base for the first time in the service's 100-year history. The three-day challenge is one of the most arduous in the US military and is required of recruits hoping to graduate from the historically all-male Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego. The training involves target practice, hand-to-hand combat, assault courses and the notoriously difficult "Reaper" hike, which caps off the 13-week boot camp. The "Reaper" hike, the final stage, requires recruits to scale rugged terrain and a steep ridge while carrying gear weighing as much as 75lbs for almost 10 miles. A total of 53 women joined their male counterparts for the first-ever mixed company at the San Diego base this week to complete the Crucible.

  • 1968 Dodge Power Wagon Uses Hellcat Power

    Where would you take this truck?

  • Indian coronavirus variant reaches Switzerland -government says

    The first case of the Indian variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Switzerland, the Federal Office for Public Health (BAG) said, as other countries introduce travel bans to contain its spread. The case involved a passenger who arrived in Switzerland via a transit airport and not directly from India, which has been hit hard by a massive wave of infections in recent days, the BAG said on Twitter. The test took place at the end of March, BAG told Reuters on Sunday, adding the person entered Switzerland via a European country.

  • Jews, Christians, and Muslims Are Reclaiming Ancient Psychedelic Practices, And That Could Help With Legalization

    Some advocates are focusing on the spiritual side of psychedelics as a way to decriminalize through religious exemption

  • See 27 Of The Fastest-Growing Stocks Expecting Up To 1,037% Growth In 2021

    Steel stocks SCHN, STLD and Nucor stock lead 27 of today's fastest-growing stocks expecting 53% to 1,037% EPS gains in 2021.

  • Who killed Chad’s warrior king? Macron flies into murder mystery troubling the West

    Emmanuel Macron touched down in Chad on Friday to pay his respects to one of France’s indispensable African strongman, a warrior king allegedly killed on the battlefield in a murder mystery troubling Western leaders. President Idriss Déby Itno was killed suddenly as he visited his troops facing down a heavily armed Russian-trained rebel force that had made a blitzkrieg dash across the Sahara to capture Chad’s capital, N’djamena. The facts around the dictator’s death are murky and conspiracy theories abound. The official Chadian version of events says Mr Déby was a martyr; the Field Marshall was shot in the chest after shouting at his men to drive him to the frontline to face down a column of terrorists. However, analysts say it is still unclear how the central African nation’s dictator of 30-years died. But as the French President sat in N’djamena’s national square on Friday listening to the 21 cannon salute, one thing is clear: a French foreign policy blunder.

  • The Latest: Pakistan offers essential supplies to help India

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that as a gesture of solidarity with the people of India, Pakistan has offered to provide relief support including ventilators, oxygen supply kits, digital X-ray machines, PPEs and and related items. The federal Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday called for the 11-day pause on the J&J vaccine to be lifted after federal regulators reviewed data on blood clots and assess risks associated with the vaccine.

  • Iraq Interior Ministry: 82 killed in Baghdad hospital fire

    Iraq’s Interior Ministry said Sunday that 82 people died and 110 were injured in a catastrophic fire that broke out in the intensive care unit of a Baghdad hospital tending to severe coronavirus patients. Negligence on the part of hospital authorities has been blamed for the Saturday night fire, which initial reports suggest was caused when an oxygen cylinder exploded in the ward of Ibn al-Khatib hospital. Iraq's prime minister fired key hospital officials hours after the catastrophic incident.

  • Browns at No. 26 can be “very flexible,” with one caveat

    The Browns will pick near the bottom of round one for the first time in a long time. So could they move up? G.M. Andrew Berry addressed in a Friday press conference the flexibility that the Browns have with the 26th pick. “In general, how I view the draft is we really go into the [more]

  • Brad Stevens: Jaylen Brown 'close' in recovery from shoulder injury

    Jaylen Brown is missing his second consecutive game with a shoulder injury, but Brad Stevens said Brown isn't too far off from getting a chance to play again.

  • Ontario health experts call out COVID-19 policies that won't work to fight the virus

    Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table has released "the way forward" for the province to strategically manage the COVID-19 pandemic, with a list of six things that will reduce COVID-19 transmission, protect the health system, and allow the province to re-open safely, while outlining three policy considerations that will not be effective.

  • US has no immediate plans to share Covid vaccines with India amid record-breaking surge

    India is one of the world’s largest vaccine makers, but has struggled to maintain enough supply for its population amid a massive Covid surge

  • AOC says Biden has ‘exceeded expectations’ for progressives

    AOC told town hall she had expected a ‘much more conservative administration’