Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2021

TipRanks
·8 min read

Remember back in February, when we were worried about a market correction? Back when the NASDAQ dipped 10% from its peak… Yeah, well, never mind about that. Markets are up, up, up lately. A strong jobs report last Friday has helped, showing 916,000 new positions in March, the best print since last August, and almost a quarter-million higher than expectations.

Rising markets make it a good time to look at the ‘top picks’ from Wall Street’s stock analysts. The three stocks we’re looking at are an interesting lot, and they have certain commonalities: a Strong Buy consensus rating, tangible upside potential for investors, and a ‘Top Pick’ review.

Using the TipRanks database, we’ve pulled the details on those stocks to find out what makes them so compelling. Here are the results.

Ascendis Pharma (ASND)

First up, Ascendis Pharma, is an ‘emerging’ biotechnology company with a primary focus on rare diseases in endocrinology. The company has an active pipeline, with three drug candidates in clinical trials for endocrine diseases, including pediatric and adult growth hormone deficiency, adult hypoparathyroidism, and achondroplasia. The company develops its medications using its TransCon technology, which allows the direct application of proteins, peptides, and small molecules to target areas of the body through a carrier drug with known biological action. In addition to its primary pipeline, Ascendis also has two oncology drug candidates in preclinical development.

The company's pediatric growth hormone deficiency (GHD) drug, TransCon HGH (lonapegsomatropin), has completed a Phase 3 trial and the company is preparing for the PDUFA date at the end of June – with expectation of launching the drug commercially on the US market in 3Q21. Ascendis anticipates a European Commission decision on use of lonapegsomatropin during 4Q21. There is an ongoing global Phase 3 trial for adults with GHD, with complete enrollment expected by early next year, and Ascendis has submitted its clinical trial notification to begin a Phase 3 trial for pediatric patients in Japan.

Furthermore, the company is preparing for Phase 3 clinical trials for TransCon PTH, a treatment for adult hypoparathyroidism. The company anticipates topline results in 4Q21. As above, the company is also proceeding with clinical trial notification in Japan, for 2Q21.

With all of that in the background, Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos listed ASND as one of her top picks for 2021

“In 2021, we look forward to 1) TC-hGH/pediatric growth hormone deficiency (GHD; lonapegsomatropin) June 25, 2021, PDUFA date; 2) potential TC-hGH/GHD MAA approval in Q4:21; and 3) topline results from the pivotal Phase 3 PaTHway for TCPTH in adult hypoparathyroidism (HP) in Q4:21. We see these events as potential inflection points for the stock. We expect 2021 to be a transformative year for Ascendis in front of several potential value creation events,” Moussatos noted.

In line with these comments, Moussatos rates ASND shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and sets a $209 price target indicating a 60% one-year upside potential. (To watch Moussatos’ track record, click here)

Moussatos is no outlier on Ascendis; this stock has 6 recent reviews, with 5 to Buy and 1 to Hold. The shares are priced at $130.63 and their $191.25 average price target suggests 46% growth in the next 12 months. (See ASND stock analysis on TipRanks)

AlloVir (ALVR)

The next company on our list, AlloVir, is another cutting-edge biotech firm. AlloVir’s focus is the development of allogenic, off-the-shelf virus-specific T-cell candidates. These are drugs specifically designed to prevent or treat viral infections in immunocompromised patients with T-cell deficiencies – and limited treatment options. The company’s pipeline features five candidate agents for the treatment of twelve ‘devastating’ viruses, including HHV-6, EBV, PIV, HBV, and even COVID-19.

The most advanced drug candidate in the pipeline, ALVR105, also called Viralym-M, is undergoing trials for a range of applications, including the treatment of virus-associated hemorrhagic-cystitis, cytomegalovirus (CMV), and adenovirus (AdV). In addition, there are clinical studies of the drug candidate as a preventative for BKV, CMV, AdV, EBV, HHV-6 and others viral diseases. The clinical trials range from Phase 1b/2 to Phase 3.

The company’s lead candidate, Viralym-M, is in an ongoing Phase 3 trial for the treatment of virus-associated hemorrhagic-cystitis. The company also tests Viralym-M in two proof-of-concept Phase 2 trials. These include a clinical study of the drug candidate as a first of its kind, multi-virus preventative for HSCT recipients and a study of the drug in the treatment of BK viremia in kidney transplant patients. These trials are ongoing, and actively recruiting patients.

In addition to ALVR105/Viralym-M, the company next two most advanced programs are ALVR 109 and ALVR106. ALVR109 has entered Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical trial as a treatment for COVID-19. Preclinical data released in December demonstrated disease specific antiviral activity. ALVR 106 has had its investigation new drug (IND) application approved, and is cleared to initiate clinical trials in the treatment of influence, PIV, and respiratory syncytial virus.

In his coverage of this stock for Piper Sandler, 5-star analyst Christopher Raymond writes, “[All] important timelines remain essentially on track. To us, the most critical of those are Phase 2 POC data for Viralym-M in the prevention setting for HSCT patients and for Phase 2 POC data for Viralym-M in the treatment of BK virus in kidney transplant recipients. Those two events remain on track for 2H21. While we do not model contribution form ALVR109 (in high-risk patients with COVID-19), we note that POC data from that program is also anticipated 2H21.”

At the bottom line, Raymond says, “[We] continue to view ALVR as an emerging leader in virus specific cell therapies… it remains a top 2021 pick.”

To this end, Raymond gives ALVR an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating, and his $55 price target implies a robust upside of ~132% for the year ahead. (To watch Raymond’s track record, click here)

Like the Piper Sandler analyst, the rest of the Street is bullish on ALVR. 3 Buy ratings compared to no Holds or Sells add up to a Strong Buy consensus rating. At $49.33, the average price target implies upside potential of ~108%. (See ALVR stock analysis on TipRanks)

Western Digital (WDC)

From biotech to high-tech, we’ll change gears and look at Western Digital. The company produces hard disks and other data storage, including SSDs and flash memory. Western Digital's products are used in the data center and cloud storage industries; Western Digital includes well-known brands like WD and SanDisk.

As can be imagined, Western Digital has seen steady business in the last 18 months, despite the COVID pandemic. The move toward remote work and virtual offices put a premium on computer chips of all sorts, including memory and cloud storage. WDC’s revenues have held steady through that period, near $4 billion quarterly. For the past two years, the company has reported quarterly revenues in the range between $3.67 billion and $4.29 billion; the most recent quarter, 2Q fiscal 21, showed $3.94 billion at the top line, with non-GAAP EPS of 69 cents per share and free cash flow of $149 million. The company presented forward guidance for fiscal Q3, projecting the top line between $3.85 billion and $4.05 billion and non-GAAP EPS between 55 and 75 cents.

Investors like predictability, and Western Digital’s performance has been just that. The company’s stock has benefited, and the shares are up 87% over the past 12 months. This is a modest outperformance compared to the NASDAQ index, which is up 73% over the same period.

C J Muse, 5-star analyst with Evercore ISI, digs deep under the hood of Western Digital, and summing up writes, “While WDC shares are up 25% YTD, we see at least another 30% upside fueled by meaningful positive revisions to forward EPS estimates…. consensus estimates are moving materially higher with potential CY21 exit run rate of ~$10+ (cons $7.60) and additional upside into CY22 (we see stretch goal of $15.00 vs. current cons $7.44)…. With vision to at least 30% upside as the NAND industry emerges from a cyclical trough, WDC remains a Top Pick.”

Muse puts a $100 price target on WDC, for a 38% one-year upside potential. (To watch Muse’s track record, click here)

Tech companies typically garner a lot of analyst attention, and Western Digital has 18 recent stock reviews. These break down to 15 Buys against just 3 Holds, giving the stock its Strong Buy consensus rating. Shares are priced at $72.22, and the $80.26 average target implies an 11% upside from that level. (See WDC stock analysis on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Recommended Stories

  • Dividend Bonanza Is Here: 16 Stocks Boost Payout Up To 9,900%

    S&P 500 companies are awash in mounds of cash. And one of the only ways to get rid of it is to give it to you — the investor.

  • Activists Get Their Moment in Japan With $21 Billion Toshiba Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- The surprise takeover bid for Toshiba Corp. is a palpable demonstration of the growing influence in corporate Japan of activist investors, who have gone from largely impotent onlookers to kingmakers in the space of just a few years.The offer from CVC Capital Partners, while still in the early stages, comes just weeks after Toshiba Chief Executive Officer Nobuaki Kurumatani lost a landmark shareholder vote, forcing an independent investigation into alleged issues with voting at its annual general meeting last year.That loss has piled pressure on Kurumatani, who barely won re-election at last year’s meeting and is seen as unlikely to survive another. The vote was triggered by Toshiba’s largest shareholder, the secretive Singapore-based hedge fund Effissimo Capital Management.Any deal for Toshiba faces legal hurdles, and analysts say that investors such as Effissimo would likely insist on a substantial premium from Tuesday’s closing price. But the episode shows that the influence of activism in Japan is becoming hard to deny.“There have been false dawns before,” said Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners in Singapore. “But activism is taking hold now.”Flexing MusclesCVC offered about 5,000 yen per share in its buyout proposal, according to a Toshiba executive. A bid at that level would value Toshiba at about 2.28 trillion yen ($20.7 billion) and represent a 31% premium to its last close before news of the bid emerged, data compiled by Bloomberg show.That would make it the largest private equity-led buyout since 2013, and CVC’s biggest acquisition on record. Toshiba’s board plans to form a special committee to consider the proposal, said the executive, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.While there are many hurdles to a deal taking place, Toshiba shares rose by their daily limit of 18% to 4,530 yen per share at the close Wednesday in Tokyo. The stock gained as much as 5.7% more on Thursday.“Considerable value would be created simply by simplifying ownership and clarifying governance by taking the company private,” said Nicholas Benes, an expert on Japanese corporate governance. “Precisely because of that, one would very much hope that this is a case where Toshiba will be open to other bids, by both other PE firms as well as strategic acquirers.”Activist investors have increasingly been flexing their muscle in Japan in recent years, as corporate governance reforms promoting shareholder value have meant management can no longer dismiss such pressure. Tokyo Dome Corp. will be delisted this month after acquisition by a white knight last year to fend off pressure from activist investor Oasis Management Co.Once a storied name in Japan, Toshiba has faded dramatically since its glory days after years of management missteps and scandal. The conglomerate invented flash memory three decades ago, but it was forced to sell most of its prized chip business in 2018 because of losses in its nuclear-power operation. That deal led to an infusion of cash -- but also a large contingent of more vocal shareholders. Last week, Singapore fund 3D Investment Partners became the latest investor to say it may make make proposals to management, boosting its stake to more than 7%.“Any successes of this nature will probably snowball and lead to more activity,” said Damian Thong, an analyst at Macquarie Group Ltd. “There is a sense that a large part of Japan’s industrial base is being run inefficiently, resulting in apparent undervaluation of Japanese conglomerates.”Kioxia OptionsOne open question for Toshiba is the future of Kioxia Holdings Corp., its former memory-chip division in which its still holds the biggest stake. Kioxia is focused on going public as soon as this summer in an IPO that could value the business at more than $36 billion, Bloomberg News reported last week. Alternatively, Micron Technology Inc. and Western Digital Corp. are each to be interested in acquiring the firm, the Wall Street Journal reported.If Toshiba secures a reasonable market valuation for Kioxia, and its core businesses attract multiples similar to those of its Japan peers, Thong said he sees scope for over 1 trillion yen of shareholder value creation. That would imply a Toshiba share price of over 6,500 yen per share, compared with the CVC offer at 5,000 yen apiece.Mio Kato of LightStream Research sees a low possibility of the deal going through under current terms, and expects volatile trading for Toshiba’s shares in the near term depending on how things develop. Toshiba’s shareholders, especially activists, will want a rather “steep price,” he wrote in a note published on SmartKarma.Given the sensitivity around several of Toshiba’s bushinesses, including its deep involvement in decommissioning the wrecked Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear power plant, government approval would be required for the deal, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Wednesday.It’s unclear if a foreign firm such as CVC would be allowed to take control of Toshiba. The relationship between CVC and Toshiba executives -- with Kurumatani a former Japan president and external director Yoshiaki Fujimori still employed by the firm -- has also raised eyebrows.“This could simply be an attempt to buy time for Kurumatani,” Kato said.(Updates with share move in eighth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 5 Drawbacks of Using Only a 401(k) for Retirement

    A 401(k) retirement plan is an excellent tool to help employees save for retirement. Here are five drawbacks of only using a 401(k) for retirement. The biggest drawback of a 401(k) plan is they usually come with at least some fees.

  • UCLA Bruins’ Johnny Juzang Could Be NBA’s First Asian American Lottery Pick

    Johnny Juzang, who plays as a junior guard for the UCLA Bruins, may become the first Asian American lottery pick for the NBA. Juzang, whose mother is Vietnamese, has made enormous strides for the team since he transferred over from Kentucky. The Bruins are headed into the Final Four for the first time since 2008.

  • Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed at $56.50, marking a -1.55% move from the previous day.

  • 'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Jumia, Home Depot And More

    On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Karen Firestone said she likes S&P Global Ratings (NYSE: SPGI) and she would stick with it. She sees it as a great diversified company that has financial data on all kinds of industries. Jumia Technologies AG - ADR (NYSE: JMIA) has just raised $340 million and the last time it did a raise, the stock took a hit, and then it traded up to the all-time highs, said Stephen Weiss. He expects the same thing to happen now and he decided to add to his long position in the stock. Jim Lebenthal is not planning to sell Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) any time soon. He is aware of where are the mortgage rates, but he thinks the housing market is strong. Joe Terranova wants to focus on the positive fundamentals of Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI). His point of reference is the 100-day moving average at $242. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCramer Gives His Opinion On MP Materials And MoreMike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Advanced Micro Devices© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Semiconductor Sales Rise on Higher Demand: 4 Stocks to Buy

    Growing demand for electronics, including smartphones and PC, and a 5G boom gave a boost to semiconductor sales in 2020. This has been helping chipmakers like Micron Technology (MU), Texas Instruments (TXN) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA).

  • Novel Cancer Therapy Phase 3 Trial Expects To Be Completed Shortly

    The following article is sponsored by Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The information contained in this article in no way represents investment advice or opinion on the part of Benzinga or its writers and is intended for informational purposes only. As science advances in terms of finding new treatments for unmet medical needs, certain approaches are not appropriate for specific types of patients. For example, when it comes to older patients, often certain treatments can be counterproductive, leaving them vulnerable and without a way to combat the disease. In the biotech world, many are racing to give people solutions and hope for a better future. While we are ages from having prompt answers, companies like Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO), Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX), Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONTX), Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: FUSN), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), among others, are on the front lines of this race. Also, another company to highlight is Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NYSE: ATNM). The company is a leader in the targeted radiotherapy field, pursuing several hematology targets with late-stage clinical programs. It provides treatment options for cancer patients who can’t tolerate chemotherapy or radiation. Actinium’s targeted radiotherapies are intended to be focused missiles that hits cancer directly as opposed to a broader chemo-radiation therapy that can hit many other areas that do not need to be attacked with such harsh treatments. The company is currently in Phase 3 trials of its lead product candidate, Iomab-B, and soon its results will be released. Here’s what you need to know. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Iomab-B: Innovative Cancer Approach And Research Actinium’s novel approach may benefit patients with a broad range of hematologic malignancies, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML), Myelodysplastic Syndrome, and Multiple Myeloma. The company is advancing the Iomab-B pivotal Phase 3 SIERRA (study of Iomab-B in elderly relapsed or refractory AML) trial, a 150-patient, randomized, controlled clinical trial in patients with relapsed or refractory AML who are age 55 and above. The SIERRA trial is being conducted at preeminent transplant centers in the U.S. with the primary endpoint of durable complete remission (dCR) at six months and a secondary endpoint of overall survival. Upon approval, Iomab-B is intended to prepare and condition patients for a bone marrow transplant, also referred to as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It offers a potentially safer and more efficacious option than intensive chemotherapy conditioning, the current standard of care in bone marrow transplant conditioning. A bone marrow transplant is often considered the only potential cure for patients with certain blood-borne cancers and blood disorders. What Is Acute Myeloid Leukemia? Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is an aggressive cancer involving myeloid cells. Myeloid cells include red blood cells (RBCs), non-lymphocyte white blood cells (WBCs), and platelets. According to The National Cancer Institute, 20,240 people will be diagnosed in the U.S. in 2021 with AML — it is the 2nd most common form of leukemia. AML is commonly diagnosed around the age of 68 and is rare to be diagnosed before the age of 45. The most common treatments are radiation and chemotherapy. However, patients above 60 years old often have trouble tolerating intensive treatment and can experience chromosome changes in leukemia cells, affecting noncancerous cells. In a Phase 2 clinical study in 58 patients of Iomab-B with advanced AML or high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) age 50 and older, Iomab-B produced complete remissions in 100% of patients, and these patients experienced transplant engraftment at day 28. The overall survival rate of the 36 relapsed or refractory AML patients in the proof-of-concept study was 30% at 1 year and approximately 20% at 2 years. Other Corporate Highlights Recently, the company announced the start of patient enrolment in the Phase I study of Iomab-ACT for targeted conditioning before treatment with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center’s (MSK) CD19 targeted CAR T-cell 19-28z and the completion of enrollment of second dose cohort in Actimab-A Venetoclax combination trial for patients with R/R AML. Photo by Yassine Khalfalli See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaHow the Energy Efficiency Market is Helping Reduce Carbon EmissionsJushi Reimagines Data: "The Experience is the Brand"© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • How Is the Rule of 85 Applied to Retirement?

    In place of a 401(k) plan, your employer may offer a defined benefit pension plan for retirement savings. These plans follow different guidelines for withdrawals, including the rule of 85, which governs what type of payment you’re eligible for should … Continue reading → The post How Is the Rule of 85 Applied to Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Jim Cramer On The Market: 'It's Just Kind Of Absurd'

    Jim Cramer, known for his "Mad Money" program on CNBC, shared with viewers his thoughts on the market as a whole on "Squawk on the Street" Wednesday. His main points revolve around how the market is in a back-and-forth with the CDC, and how the CDC practically controls many industries’ markets. A few “tell stocks” are indicators for the market right now, including Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU), Cramer said. “Roku is a great measure of sentiment," he said. "Yesterday it was up huge, which means we’re going back with the stay-at-homes. Just watch Roku, because it really is the market. There are these tell stocks, and it’s just kind of absurd.” Cramer gave the cruise ship industry as an example of how the CDC can put out notices and alerts that completely fluctuate the markets. For instance, he said cruise ship companies have been talking about sailing for three days now, and with the CDC’s confirmation that “they’ll sail someday soon,” the stocks continue to rise. “I wish I could tell people who’ve never traded or invested before how stupid this market is. There are just these themes, and the themes just don’t stop.” Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) is leading the S&P thanks to the CDC’s optimistic view on the pandemic, the vaccine and the notion that the masses will one day again want to get onto a cruise ship with hundreds of strangers post-pandemic, the CNBC host said. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga3 Short Squeeze Candidates In The Materials SectorWhy It Might Be Time To Buy Twitter And Paycom© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • We have $1.6 million but most is locked in our 401(k) plans — how can we retire early without paying so much in taxes?

    I feel we have enough savings and it’ll continue to grow the next two to three years before we decide to call it quits but the challenge is how to get to the money since it’s all in 401(k) plans right now. Is it worth just paying the 10% penalty on early withdrawals versus paying tax and converting a large amount of the former 401(k) plans to a Roth?

  • Analysis: Sam Darnold trade could leave Panthers without a QB answer for another year

    Darnold had one of the worst seasons among NFL starting quarterbacks last season.

  • Myanmar security forces kill 15 protesters, junta leader says opposition aims to "destroy" country

    Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, leader of the army coup that ousted Myanmar's elected government on Feb. 1, said the civil disobedience movement's aim was "to destroy" the country. In other unrest, a series of small blasts hit the commercial capital Yangon and a Chinese-owned factory was set on fire. About 600 civilians have been killed by security forces in the turmoil since the coup, according to an activist group.

  • Biden moves up deadline to make all adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by April 19

    President Joe Biden announced that he moved up the deadline for all adults to be eligible for coronavirus vaccine to April 19, two weeks sooner.

  • Gaetz to speak at conference at Trump resort hosted by Jan. 6 Trump rally organizers

    "Thank you to “Women for America First” for the invitation to share my vision for our great nation," Rep. Matt Gaetz tweeted.

  • Fact check: Viral image claiming to show Madagascar red owl is digital art

    A viral photo claiming to depict a red owl from Madagascar was actually created by a digital artist by combining photos of a cardinal and an owl.

  • Only season-ticket holders can apply for admission to LAFC, Galaxy games

    It's been more than a year since local fans could watch LAFC and the Galaxy in person. A limited number of spectators can attend when the season starts.

  • Going into 2021 Masters, Lee Westwood doing his best to defy Father Time

    Confidence is the 15th club in the 47-year-old’s bag for the 85th Masters.

  • Fans at Angel Stadium pelt Astros with boos and a couple of trash cans

    Playing in front of SoCal fans for the first time since their sign-stealing scandal became public in November 2019, the Astros were heckled in Anaheim.

  • How Princess Diana has been portrayed on stage and in film

    A new Broadway musical about the princess is just the latest in a series of portrayals of her life.