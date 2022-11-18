Analysts Are Betting On Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV) With A Big Upgrade This Week

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to next year's statutory forecasts. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that Alvopetro Energy will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected. The market may be pricing in some blue sky too, with the share price gaining 14% to CA$6.59 in the last 7 days. It will be interesting to see if today's upgrade is enough to propel the stock even higher.

After this upgrade, Alvopetro Energy's dual analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$75m in 2023. This would be a major 43% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to bounce 24% to US$0.99. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$67m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.97 in 2023. The most recent forecasts are noticeably more optimistic, with a solid increase in revenue estimates and a lift to earnings per share as well.

View our latest analysis for Alvopetro Energy

As a result, it might be a surprise to see that the analysts have cut their price target 14% to CA$9.50, which could suggest the forecast improvement in performance is not expected to last. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Alvopetro Energy at CA$10.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at CA$9.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or that the analysts have a clear view on its prospects.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that Alvopetro Energy's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 33% annualised growth rate until the end of 2023 being well below the historical 77% p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to see a revenue decline of 1.3% annually. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it's pretty clear that Alvopetro Energy is still expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for next year. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Furthermore, there was a cut to the price target, suggesting that the latest news has led to more pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to next year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Alvopetro Energy.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2024, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here