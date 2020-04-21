Analysts Are Betting On Poenina Holding AG (VTX:PNHO) With A Big Upgrade This Week

Poenina Holding AG (VTX:PNHO) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. The revenue forecast for this year has experienced a facelift, with the analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline.

After the upgrade, the dual analysts covering Poenina Holding are now predicting revenues of CHF301m in 2020. If met, this would reflect a meaningful 17% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of CHF233m in 2020. It looks like there's been a clear increase in optimism around Poenina Holding, given the sizeable gain to revenue forecasts.

SWX:PNHO Past and Future Earnings April 21st 2020 More

The consensus price target rose 10% to CHF55.00, with the analysts clearly more optimistic about Poenina Holding's prospects following this update.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 17%, in line with its 19% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 1.2% next year. So although Poenina Holding is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that analysts increased their revenue forecasts for Poenina Holding this year. They're also forecasting more rapid revenue growth than the wider market. There was also an increase in the price target, suggesting that there is more optimism baked into the forecasts than there was previously. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Poenina Holding.

