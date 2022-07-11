Analysts Downgrade Meta Due to Slowed Revenue, TikTok Competition

Needham analysts downgraded Meta Monday, urging investors to sell the stock and use the proceeds to buy more compelling opportunities.

In downgrading Meta, which owns Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp, to underperform from hold, the analysts pointed to rising costs, as the company continues to invest in the Metaverse, as well as slowing revenue growth. Material revenue from the Metaverse is not expected to be realized until 2030.

And Meta faces the existential threat of competition from social media platforms such as TikTok.

“Whether Meta wins against TikTok or not, we believe its [return on invested capital] will be attacked regularly by competitors until one day Meta won’t win. The structural valuation problem, as we see it, is that Meta doesn’t own its content or its distribution,” the note reads.

Meta has been guiding down on its revenue projections, as the company moves users toward reels, rather than the newsfeed and stories, which monetized at higher rates. The move to reels is intended to help Meta recapture users from TikTok. However, Needham analysts ask: “Why isn’t monetizing the old business enough? Is the old business now irrelevant?”

Additionally, Meta has said that a privacy change Apple made to its iOS feature will decrease company sales by about $10 billion this year.

As consumers shift more toward video, the analysts say Meta has been losing “the fight for attention on mobile devices,” against not only TikTok but also against video games and YouTube.

Additionally, Meta faces the same economic headwinds pressuring all ad-focused companies, as well as increasing regulatory pressures, which may mean that Meta would not be able to make future acquisitions like WhatsApp and Instagram and would instead have to create its own products, which would be a more expensive venture for the company.

“There is no need to be in Meta today if its current investments will pay off in 2030, as we see it… and if the world changes during that period, they may never pay off,” the report reads.



