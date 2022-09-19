Analysts are Downgrading These 10 Stocks

Fahad Ali Khan
·4 min read

In this article, we will take a look at the 10 stocks recently downgraded by analysts. If you want to see some more stocks whose ratings were recently lowered by analysts, go directly to Analysts are Downgrading These 5 Stocks.

U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday, September 19, just ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meeting. Many expect the Federal Reserve to lift interest rates by at least 75 basis points. Analysts believe the expected tightening of monetary policy would further drag down the major stock market indices.

Many sector leaders are already facing the negative effects of inflation. For instance, FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) recently announced disappointing preliminary financial results for its fiscal first quarter and renounced its full-year outlook, citing a slowdown in demand. Subsequently, several research firms turned bearish on FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) following its cautions commentary related to decelerating economic growth.

In addition, analysts also recently lowered their ratings for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE), Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) and Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY). Check out the complete article to see why analysts are downgrading these stocks.

Luis Louro / shutterstock.com

10. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 23

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Los Angeles. It is primarily engaged in providing premium workplaces to various industries. The company’s shares fell over two percent in pre-market trading Monday, September 19, 2022, after receiving a downgrade.

Citi analyst Michael Bilerman lowered his ratings for Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) from “Buy” to “Neutral,” citing macro-economic hurdles and slow office recovery. He also pointed towards office rents that are still below pre-pandemic levels.

Bilerman trimmed his price target for Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) from $60 per share to $50 per share. Kilroy Realty stock has already lost nearly 30 percent of its value so far in 2022.

9. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 24

Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) slid nearly four percent on Friday, August 16, 2022, after Wells Fargo downgraded the electronic components supplier from “Equal Weight” to “Underweight.”

Analyst Joseph Quatrochi thinks fading demand would further drag down the company’s earnings. Quatrochi also slashed his price target for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) from $125 per share to $87 per share.

Separately, Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) last week announced that its board has granted permission to repurchase an additional $600 million worth of its common stock under the existing repurchase plan.

8. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 24

Two market research firms recently turned bearish on Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY). The first one is Susquehanna, which lowered its ratings for the Indian tech giant from “Positive” to “Neutral” on Friday, September 16, 2022.

Susquehanna analyst James Friedman expressed concerns over demand challenges surrounding the IT industry. He also pointed towards the lack of big deals and increasing prospects of layoffs. Friedman cut his price target for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) from $29 per share to $20 per share.

Moreover, Goldman Sachs analyst Sumeet Jain also decreased his ratings for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) from “Buy” to “Sell” on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Jain thinks that decelerating revenue growth is not mirrored in the current valuation of the stock.

7. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 27

Shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) plummeted to a new 52-week low of $34.75 on Friday, September 16, 2022, after Jefferies downgraded the pulp and paper company from “Hold” to “Underperform.”

Jefferies analyst Philip Ng thinks a price cut for the fourth quarter is inevitable, considering a sharp drop in orders and excess inventory. Ng also lowered his price target for International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) from $40 per share to $31 per share.

Like International Paper Company (NYSE:IP), analysts also turned bearish on FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX), Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN).

6. Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 29

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) plunged to a nearly 22-month low on Monday, September 19, 2022. The drop came after BMO Capital slashed its ratings for the titanium products maker from “Outperform” to “Market Perform.”

Analyst John McNulty believes weakened demand and normalized supply chains would negatively impact the prices of Titanium dioxide (TiO2). He also expects Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) to face a hard time amid higher energy costs in the near term.

McNulty added that Tronox stock shares won’t be able to outrun the broad group until a considerable drop in energy costs. He also decreased his price target for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) from $21 per share to $16 per share.

 

Click to continue reading and see Analysts are Downgrading These 5 Stocks.

 

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. Analysts are Downgrading These 10 Stocks is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Time To Worry? Analysts Are Downgrading Their Petards Group plc (LON:PEG) Outlook

    The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Petards Group plc ( LON:PEG ), with the analysts making...

  • Take-Two, Crypto Stocks, AutoZone, Adobe, and More Stock Market Movers Monday

    FEATURE These are some of the stocks that moved during Monday’s trading session. Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) rose 0.7% after a hacker published videos of a test build of the company’s highly anticipated video game “Grand Theft Auto VI.

  • Why Investors Shouldn't Be Surprised By Morgan Stanley's (NYSE:MS) Low P/E

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 11.5x Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS ) may be sending bullish signals at the...

  • Schlumberger and Digital Turbine have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

    Schlumberger and Digital Turbine have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day.

  • Wells Fargo slashes Adobe stock price target over Figma deal

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brad Smith discuss Wells Fargo's call on Adobe stock after the company announced it will take over Figma for $20 billion.

  • This Fintech Stock Has 1 Dark Cloud on the Horizon

    Credit and debit card-issuing company Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) is an up-and-coming fintech; it helps power the payment technology behind many of the popular apps you use today. Here is what investors need to know and why Marqeta's share price could languish for a while. Instead, consider this: The company has a market cap of $4 billion, but holds $1.6 billion in cash on its balance sheet against zero debt.

  • Cathie Wood is Buying These 10 Stocks in September

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Cathie Wood is buying in September. If you want to see more stocks that Wood purchased this month, check out Cathie Wood is Buying These 5 Stocks in September. The mass selloff in the stock market after August’s brutal inflation data was an opportunity for ARK Investment […]

  • Dow Jones Futures: Fed Meeting Looms; What To Do In New Stock Market Correction

    Dow Jones futures were little changed after Monday's stock market rally ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting.

  • IBD Stock Of The Day: Why IBD 50 Leader Shockwave Soared In August — And Kept Going

    Shockwave Medical is the IBD Stock Of The Day as its calcium-cracking efforts gain steam. SWAV stock is finding support at its 21-day line.

  • 2022's holiday delivery challenge: softening e-commerce demand

    FedEx, United Parcel Service and other delivery firms that struggled with too much pandemic-fueled demand from online retailers like Amazon and Walmart, now have the opposite problem - too much delivery capacity. Online sales started fizzling during last year's peak delivery season from Thanksgiving weekend through the end of the year. FedEx, UPS and the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) kept adding facilities and staff, even as more consumers returned to in-store shopping and higher food, fuel and rent costs eroded discretionary spending.

  • The Latest U.S.-China Worry: Another Ramp-Up in the Tech Cold War

    The already-fractured U.S.-China relationship could worsen as the U.S. rolls out more restrictions aimed at curbing China's access to technology and investments.

  • 13 Best Vacation Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 13 best vacation stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more vacation stocks, go directly to 5 Best Vacation Stocks To Buy Now. For travel firms, the year 2022 has mostly been about the increase in air passenger bookings and hotel occupancy rates as pandemic […]

  • 2 Risky Cathie Wood Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for 5 Years

    Portfolio manager Cathie Wood is known for having an aggressive appetite for risk when it comes to the investments she makes in her exchange-traded fund, the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK). Between its stakes in biotech companies with no products on the market and in rising stars like Tesla, its holdings are often in long shots that have the potential to be transformative for their industries or for the world. On that note, there are two promising -- but speculative -- biotechnology businesses in the ARK portfolio that investors might be interested in if they're patient enough to hold onto their shares for a few years before seeing major returns.

  • Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s lead over Beto O’Rourke stretches to nine points in new poll

    Contest for Texas governor one of most closely watched races in this year’s midterms

  • Why Adobe Stock Keeps Falling

    Shares of PDF pioneer Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) got pummeled last week, falling 24% through Friday after announcing plans to acquire online design platform Figma at its $400 million in current-year revenues for $20 billion (i.e., 50 times sales). In today's news, Wells Fargo and Edward Jones both downgraded shares of Adobe to "equal weight" and "hold," respectively, and the Figma acquisition placed front and center in their explanations for why. "Adobe shocked the software world announcing its intent to acquire Figma for ~$20Bn," commented Wells.

  • 8 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Nelson Peltz

    This article discusses the top 8 stock picks of billionaire Nelson Peltz’s Trian Partners at the end of the second quarter. You can skip our detailed analysis of the fund, its history and recent performance if you are short on time and go directly to 4 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Nelson Peltz. […]

  • How Ancestry.com’s CEO is making its services 'more accessible for everyone'

    On a recent episode of Influencers with Yahoo Finance’s Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer, Ancestry CEO Deborah Liu asserted that the company is working to make Ancestry more accessible to people of none-European descent.

  • 34 Air Fryer Thanksgiving Recipes That Will Blow Your Relatives Away

    We love Thanksgiving, but besides the turkey skin and pie crust, there isn’t much crunch to be found on a traditional menu. (In fact, we’d argue that between the stuffing, cranberry sauce, mac and cheese and sweet potato casserole, most of the food is soft or mushy.) But have no fear: As long as you have an air fryer in your kitchen, that’s an easy fix. Read on for 34 air fryer Thanksgiving recipes, including appetizers, sides, mains and even desserts. 60 Thanksgiving Vegetables That Will Totall

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Treasury yields jump before Fed meeting, stocks rebound

    U.S. Treasury benchmark 10-year yields hit their highest in more than a decade on Monday and shares rebounded despite the message that the Federal Reserve means business tackling inflation ahead of another likely hefty interest rate hike this week. The higher rate helped strengthen the dollar and weaken gold prices as other central banks also are expected to hike rates this week. Markets started to get the message from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole banking symposium in August, but then investors remained in denial until it became clear inflation was stubbornly high, said George Goncalves, head of U.S. macro strategy at MUFG Securities Americas Inc in New York.

  • Damage assessments begin in flooded remote Alaska villages

    Authorities were making contact with some of the most remote villages in the United States on Monday to determine the need for food and water and assess damage from a massive weekend storm that flooded communities dotting Alaska’s vast western coast. No one has been reported injured or killed during the massive storm — the remnants of Typhoon Merbok — as it traveled north through the Bering Strait over the weekend. About 21,000 residents living in the small communities dotting a 1,000-mile (1,609-kilometer) stretch of Alaska’s western coastline — a distance longer than the entire length of the California coastline – were impacted by the storm.