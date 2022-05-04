Analysts Expect Breakeven For Ai-Media Technologies Limited (ASX:AIM) Before Long

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Ai-Media Technologies Limited's (ASX:AIM) future prospects. Ai-Media Technologies Limited provides a suite of technology-driven live and recorded captioning, transcription, and translation products and services in Australia, New Zealand, North America, and internationally. With the latest financial year loss of AU$11m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$5.6m, the AU$92m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Ai-Media Technologies' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Ai-Media Technologies is bordering on breakeven, according to the 3 Australian Commercial Services analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of AU$4.1m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 114% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Ai-Media Technologies' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, take into account that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 0.7% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

