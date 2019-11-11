Analysts Expect Breakeven For Borr Drilling Limited (OB:BDRILL)

Borr Drilling Limited's (OB:BDRILL): Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The kr6.7b market-cap posted a loss in its most recent financial year of -US$190.5m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of -US$307.7m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on BDRILL’s investors mind, I’ve decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, I will touch on the expectations for BDRILL’s growth and when analysts expect the company to become profitable.

Consensus from the 8 Energy Services analysts is BDRILL is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2020, before generating positive profits of US$52m in 2021. BDRILL is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. What rate will BDRILL have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, I calculated an average annual growth rate of 82%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, BDRILL may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

I’m not going to go through company-specific developments for BDRILL given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that typically oil and gas companies, depending on the stage of operation and resource produced, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing I would like to bring into light with BDRILL is its debt-to-equity ratio of 115%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in BDRILL’s case, it has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

