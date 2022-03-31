Analysts Expect Breakeven For CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Before Long

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The US$122m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$37m on 31 December 2021 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which CASI Pharmaceuticals will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

See our latest analysis for CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals is bordering on breakeven, according to the 3 American Biotechs analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$13m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 65% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for CASI Pharmaceuticals given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that generally biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that CASI Pharmaceuticals has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making biotech, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on CASI Pharmaceuticals, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at CASI Pharmaceuticals' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of pertinent factors you should further examine:

  1. Valuation: What is CASI Pharmaceuticals worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether CASI Pharmaceuticals is currently mispriced by the market.

  2. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on CASI Pharmaceuticals’s board and the CEO’s background.

  3. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

