Analysts Expect Breakeven For CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Before Long

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The US$122m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$37m on 31 December 2021 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which CASI Pharmaceuticals will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

CASI Pharmaceuticals is bordering on breakeven, according to the 3 American Biotechs analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$13m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 65% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for CASI Pharmaceuticals given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that generally biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that CASI Pharmaceuticals has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making biotech, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

