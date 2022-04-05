Analysts Expect Breakeven For CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB) Before Long

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. On 31 December 2021, the CA$191m market-cap company posted a loss of CA$29m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on CubicFarm Systems' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 4 industry analysts covering CubicFarm Systems, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of CA$11m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 72% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for CubicFarm Systems given that this is a high-level summary, but, keep in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 5.2% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

