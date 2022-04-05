Analysts Expect Breakeven For CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB) Before Long

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. On 31 December 2021, the CA$191m market-cap company posted a loss of CA$29m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on CubicFarm Systems' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

View our latest analysis for CubicFarm Systems

According to the 4 industry analysts covering CubicFarm Systems, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of CA$11m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 72% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for CubicFarm Systems given that this is a high-level summary, but, keep in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 5.2% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of CubicFarm Systems which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at CubicFarm Systems, take a look at CubicFarm Systems' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of essential aspects you should look at:

  1. Historical Track Record: What has CubicFarm Systems' performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity.

  2. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on CubicFarm Systems' board and the CEO’s background.

  3. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

