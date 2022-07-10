Analysts Expect Breakeven For CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) Before Long

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse CureVac N.V.'s (NASDAQ:CVAC) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). With the latest financial year loss of €412m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of €313m, the US$2.7b market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is CureVac's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

CureVac is bordering on breakeven, according to the 5 American Biotechs analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of €64m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 39% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of CureVac's upcoming projects, though, take into account that generally biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that CureVac has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning biotech, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

