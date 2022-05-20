Analysts Expect Breakeven For Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Before Long

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Fluence Energy, Inc. provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The US$1.4b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$162m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$298m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Fluence Energy's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Fluence Energy is bordering on breakeven, according to the 15 American Electrical analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$30m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 80%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Fluence Energy's upcoming projects, though, keep in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Fluence Energy has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Fluence Energy, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Fluence Energy's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of pertinent factors you should further research:

  1. Valuation: What is Fluence Energy worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Fluence Energy is currently mispriced by the market.

  2. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Fluence Energy’s board and the CEO’s background.

  3. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

