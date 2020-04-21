Analysts Expect Breakeven For GomSpace Group AB (publ) (STO:GOMX)

GomSpace Group AB (publ)'s (STO:GOMX): GomSpace Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, integrates, and manufactures nanosatellites for the academic, defense, government, and commercial markets. On 31 December 2019, the kr355m market-cap posted a loss of -kr151.7m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering the rate at which GOMX will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” I’ve put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for GOMX, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Expectation from Aerospace & Defense analysts is GOMX is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2020, before turning a profit of kr5.0m in 2021. Therefore, GOMX is expected to breakeven roughly a couple of months from now! In order to meet this breakeven date, I calculated the rate at which GOMX must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 104% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, I won’t go into details of GOMX’s upcoming projects, but, bear in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing I’d like to point out is that GOMX has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 8.1% of equity. This means that GOMX has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital,and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

