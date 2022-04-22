Analysts Expect Breakeven For HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Before Long

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at HubSpot, Inc.'s (NYSE:HUBS) future prospects. HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The US$19b market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$78m on 31 December 2021 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which HubSpot will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 22 industry analysts covering HubSpot, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$142m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of -11% is expected,

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for HubSpot given that this is a high-level summary, though, bear in mind that typically periods of lower growth in the upcoming years is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. HubSpot currently has a relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in HubSpot's case is 46%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

