Analysts Expect Breakeven For ikeGPS Group Limited (NZSE:IKE) Before Long

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at ikeGPS Group Limited's (NZSE:IKE) future prospects. ikeGPS Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, sale, and delivery of a solution for the collection, analysis, and management of distribution assets for electric utilities and communications companies in the United States. The NZ$147m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of NZ$7.9m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of NZ$534k shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is ikeGPS Group's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

See our latest analysis for ikeGPS Group

According to the 2 industry analysts covering ikeGPS Group, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of NZ$1.7m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 79% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of ikeGPS Group's upcoming projects, though, bear in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that ikeGPS Group has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Story continues

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on ikeGPS Group, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at ikeGPS Group's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of essential factors you should further examine:

Valuation: What is ikeGPS Group worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether ikeGPS Group is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on ikeGPS Group’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here