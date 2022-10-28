Analysts Expect Breakeven For Lunnon Metals Limited (ASX:LM8) Before Long

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Lunnon Metals Limited's (ASX:LM8) future prospects. Lunnon Metals Limited focuses on the exploration and development of nickel and gold in Australia. The AU$157m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$6.6m on 30 June 2022 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Lunnon Metals' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Lunnon Metals is bordering on breakeven, according to some Australian Metals and Mining analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of AU$53m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 3 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 100% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Lunnon Metals given that this is a high-level summary, though, bear in mind that typically a metal and mining business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource mined and stage at which the company is operating. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Lunnon Metals has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making metals and mining company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

