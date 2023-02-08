Analysts Expect Breakeven For Mad Paws Holdings Limited (ASX:MPA) Before Long

Mad Paws Holdings Limited (ASX:MPA) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Mad Paws Holdings Limited operates pet care services online marketplace in Australia. The AU$52m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$10m on 30 June 2022 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on Mad Paws Holdings' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Mad Paws Holdings is bordering on breakeven, according to some Australian Consumer Services analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of AU$100k in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 101%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Mad Paws Holdings' upcoming projects, though, bear in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 0.9% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

