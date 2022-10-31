Analysts Expect Breakeven For Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (VTX:NWRN) Before Long

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (VTX:NWRN) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of therapies for the treatment of central and peripheral nervous system, and pain in Italy and the United States. The CHF24m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a €15m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of €14m, as it approaches breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Newron Pharmaceuticals will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 3 industry analysts covering Newron Pharmaceuticals, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of €11m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 67% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Newron Pharmaceuticals given that this is a high-level summary, but, take into account that generally a pharma company has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the drug and stage of product development the business is in. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Newron Pharmaceuticals is it currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. Accounting methods used to deal with losses accumulated over time can cause this to occur. This is because liabilities are carried forward into the future until it cancels. These losses tend to occur only on paper, however, in other cases it can be forewarning.

