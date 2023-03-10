Analysts Expect Breakeven For NFON AG (ETR:NFN) Before Long

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at NFON AG's (ETR:NFN) future prospects. NFON AG provides cloud-based telecommunication services to business customers in Germany, Austria, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, France, and Portugal. The €109m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of €8.9m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of €17m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which NFON will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 4 of the German Telecom analysts is that NFON is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of €1.8m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 88% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for NFON given that this is a high-level summary, but, take into account that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. NFON currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

