Analysts Expect Breakeven For Novonix Limited (ASX:NVX) Before Long

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Novonix Limited's (ASX:NVX) future prospects. Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. The AU$2.5b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of AU$18m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$36m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Novonix's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering Novonix, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of AU$4.2m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 72% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Novonix given that this is a high-level summary, though, keep in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 13% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

