Analysts Expect Breakeven For Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Before Long

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Ocugen, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:OCGN) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Ocugen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$58m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$69m, moving it further away from breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Ocugen will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Ocugen is bordering on breakeven, according to the 5 American Biotechs analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$15m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 74% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Ocugen given that this is a high-level summary, but, keep in mind that by and large a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 1.3% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

