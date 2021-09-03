Analysts Expect Breakeven For Piedmont Lithium Inc. (ASX:PLL) Before Long

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Piedmont Lithium Inc.'s (ASX:PLL) future prospects. Piedmont Lithium Inc. engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The AU$1.3b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$5.7m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$7.7m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Piedmont Lithium's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 7 of the Australian Metals and Mining analysts is that Piedmont Lithium is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$93m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 3 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 62% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Piedmont Lithium given that this is a high-level summary, however, keep in mind that typically a metal and mining business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource mined and stage at which the company is operating. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 3.4% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

