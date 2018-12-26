Analysts Expect Breakeven For Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED)

Ra Medical Systems, Inc.’s (NYSE:RMED): Ra Medical Systems, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a -US$17.8m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of -US$19.0m, moving it further away from breakeven. Many investors are wondering the rate at which RMED will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below I will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for RMED.

RMED is bordering on breakeven, according to the 4 Medical Equipment analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2019, before generating positive profits of US$2.4m in 2020. RMED is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. How fast will RMED have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2020? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 86% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, RMED may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

I’m not going to go through company-specific developments for RMED given that this is a high-level summary, but, keep in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing I’d like to point out is that RMED has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 0.5% of equity. This means that RMED has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital,and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

