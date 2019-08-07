Analysts Expect Breakeven For Ranplan Group AB (STO:RPLAN)

Ranplan Group AB's (STO:RPLAN): Ranplan Group AB, a software company, develops a suite of software tools for outdoor/indoor wireless network planning, design, and optimization. The kr255m market-cap company’s loss lessens since it announced a -kr31.9m bottom-line in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of -kr29.5m, as it approaches breakeven. Many investors are wondering the rate at which RPLAN will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below I will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for RPLAN.

Expectation from Software analysts is RPLAN is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2019, before turning a profit of kr6.0m in 2020. Therefore, RPLAN is expected to breakeven roughly a few months from now. How fast will RPLAN have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2020? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 113% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

I’m not going to go through company-specific developments for RPLAN given that this is a high-level summary, though, keep in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before I wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. RPLAN currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning loss-making, growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. RPLAN currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

