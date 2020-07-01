Analysts Expect Breakeven For Redbubble Limited (ASX:RBL)

Redbubble Limited's (ASX:RBL): Redbubble Limited operates as an online marketplace that facilitates the sale and purchase of art and designs on a range of products between independent creatives and consumers. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a -AU$27.7m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of -AU$28.4m, moving it further away from breakeven. Many investors are wondering the rate at which RBL will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, I will touch on the expectations for RBL’s growth and when analysts expect the company to become profitable.

RBL is bordering on breakeven, according to the 4 Online Retail analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of AU$6.4m in 2022. Therefore, RBL is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, I calculated the rate at which RBL must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 93% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, RBL may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, I won’t go into details of RBL’s upcoming projects, however, bear in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before I wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. RBL currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making loss-making, growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. RBL currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

