Analysts Expect Breakeven For RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP) Before Long

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products that target markets with underserved patient populations in the ocular and medical aesthetics therapeutic areas in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The US$115m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$83m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$76m, as it approaches breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which RVL Pharmaceuticals will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

RVL Pharmaceuticals is bordering on breakeven, according to the 3 American Pharmaceuticals analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$12m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 70%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for RVL Pharmaceuticals given that this is a high-level summary, but, take into account that generally a pharma company has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the drug and stage of product development the business is in. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with RVL Pharmaceuticals is its relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in RVL Pharmaceuticals' case is 67%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

