Analysts Expect Breakeven For Straker Translations Limited (ASX:STG) Before Long

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Straker Translations Limited's (ASX:STG) future prospects. Straker Translations Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of translation services in Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. On 31 March 2022, the AU$82m market-cap company posted a loss of NZ$5.9m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Straker Translations will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

See our latest analysis for Straker Translations

According to some industry analysts covering Straker Translations, breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of NZ$200k in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 3 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 73% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Straker Translations' upcoming projects, however, keep in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Straker Translations has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

Story continues

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of Straker Translations to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Straker Translations' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of important factors you should look at:

Historical Track Record: What has Straker Translations' performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Straker Translations' board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here