Analysts Expect Breakeven For Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG)

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc’s (LON:TENG): Ten Lifestyle Group Plc provides concierge services to high-net-worth members worldwide. The UK£40m market-cap company announced a latest loss of -UK£8.1m on 31 August 2018 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on TENG’s investors mind, I’ve decided to gauge market sentiment. I’ve put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for TENG, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

TENG is bordering on breakeven, according to the 2 Online Retail analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2020, before generating positive profits of UK£6.6m in 2021. TENG is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. What rate will TENG have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, I calculated an average annual growth rate of 70%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, TENG may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving TENG’s growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, keep in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing I’d like to point out is that TENG has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 0.3% of equity. This means that TENG has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital,and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

