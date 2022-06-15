Analysts Expect Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL) To Breakeven Soon

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Dekel Agri-Vision plc's (LON:DKL) future prospects. Dekel Agri-Vision plc operates as an agriculture processing, logistics, and farming company in the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire. The UK£19m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a €2.2m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of €557k, as it approaches breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Dekel Agri-Vision's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering Dekel Agri-Vision, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of €400k in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 82% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Dekel Agri-Vision's upcoming projects, though, take into account that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Dekel Agri-Vision is its debt-to-equity ratio of 173%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

