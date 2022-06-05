Analysts Expect Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) To Breakeven Soon

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. The CA$3.6b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of CA$197m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of CA$18m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Innergex Renewable Energy's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 7 of the Canadian Renewable Energy analysts is that Innergex Renewable Energy is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of CA$44m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly a year from now or less! We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 47% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Innergex Renewable Energy given that this is a high-level summary, however, bear in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Innergex Renewable Energy currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

