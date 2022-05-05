Analysts Expect Mincor Resources NL (ASX:MCR) To Breakeven Soon

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Mincor Resources NL's (ASX:MCR) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Mincor Resources NL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral resources in Australia. The AU$1.1b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of AU$13m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$22m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Mincor Resources' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 4 industry analysts covering Mincor Resources, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of AU$5.0m in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around a year from now or less! At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 56%, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Mincor Resources given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that by and large a metal and mining business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource mined and stage at which the company is operating. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 23% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

