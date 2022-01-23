Analysts Expect Omni Bridgeway Limited (ASX:OBL) To Breakeven Soon

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Omni Bridgeway Limited's (ASX:OBL) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Omni Bridgeway Limited engages in investing in litigation and dispute resolution matters in Australia, the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. On 30 June 2021, the AU$845m market-cap company posted a loss of AU$25m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on Omni Bridgeway's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering Omni Bridgeway, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of AU$51m in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around a year from now or less! At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 66%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Omni Bridgeway's upcoming projects, though, bear in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 19% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

