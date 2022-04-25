Analysts Expect Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) To Breakeven Soon

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Xponential Fitness, Inc.'s (NYSE:XPOF) future prospects. Xponential Fitness, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. On 31 December 2021, the US$1.1b market-cap company posted a loss of US$110m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on Xponential Fitness' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 8 of the American Hospitality analysts is that Xponential Fitness is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$30m in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 12 months from now or less. We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 71% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Xponential Fitness' upcoming projects, but, bear in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Xponential Fitness is its debt-to-equity ratio of 199%. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

