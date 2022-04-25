Analysts Expect Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) To Breakeven Soon

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Xponential Fitness, Inc.'s (NYSE:XPOF) future prospects. Xponential Fitness, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. On 31 December 2021, the US$1.1b market-cap company posted a loss of US$110m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on Xponential Fitness' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

View our latest analysis for Xponential Fitness

Consensus from 8 of the American Hospitality analysts is that Xponential Fitness is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$30m in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 12 months from now or less. We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 71% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Xponential Fitness' upcoming projects, but, bear in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Xponential Fitness is its debt-to-equity ratio of 199%. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of Xponential Fitness which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Xponential Fitness, take a look at Xponential Fitness' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of important aspects you should look at:

  1. Valuation: What is Xponential Fitness worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Xponential Fitness is currently mispriced by the market.

  2. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Xponential Fitness’s board and the CEO’s background.

  3. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter plans to accept Elon Musk’s $43 billion buyout offer

    Twitter is reportedly planning to accept Elon Musk’s offer of $43 billion to buy the company as early as Monday. The Wall Street Journal reported that the two sides “worked through the night” in order to finalize the details. Musk initially made his bid on April 14th, calling it his “best and final offer” at … The post Twitter plans to accept Elon Musk’s $43 billion buyout offer appeared first on BGR.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    One thing is clear in the current market conditions: it’s a time of transition. Over the past four months, the stock market has shifted from the bull run we saw in 2021 into a far more volatile state of affairs. The market dipped into correction territory in March, bounced back out in April, and now is heading down again. One result of this has been an increase in bond yields, as equities have dropped. And with the Federal Reserve embarking on a new round of interest rate hikes, that promises a

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks – And Both Could Make You Rich Over Time

    Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Invest, is known for embracing the latest technologies in her firm's exchange-traded funds. Here are two recent Cathie Wood buys that are down by 80% or more from their highs, and that have massive market opportunities that could deliver home-run returns for patient investors over time. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has declined by 80% from its 52-week high and is the better performer of the two.

  • Technology Bear Market: 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Many tech stocks are selling off their highs by 20% or more. Smart investors are looking to buy quality companies at discounted prices.

  • Why savers are rushing to buy I Bonds in the last days of April

    Why is everyone talking about I Bonds? What are they? How do you buy them? Can you go to the bank? Short answer: No.

  • 3 Semiconductor Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The semiconductor industry is arguably the most important contributor to modern-day electronics, from computers to smartphones and even cars. The sector is responsible for producing advanced computer chips that power those technologies, and in the next decade, it could be worth over $1 trillion annually. Three Motley Fool contributors think those stocks are the best way to capture the chip sector's future growth, and they could be ultra-long-term performers for your portfolio.

  • Elon Musk says he's 'moving on' from 'making fun' of Bill Gates for shorting Tesla after leaked text conversation reveals spat between the tech moguls

    Musk clarified the statement after posting a vague tweet on Sunday that led many users to ask if he was halting his efforts to buy out Twitter.

  • Analysis-U.S. trucking downturn foreshadows possible economic gloom

    Craig Fuller monitors millions of transactions between U.S. truckers and their customers as chief executive of transportation data company FreightWaves - and he does not like what he is seeing. There has been an unexpectedly sharp downturn in demand to truck everything from food to furniture since the beginning of March and rates in the overheated segment that deals in on-demand trucking jobs - known as the spot market - are skidding. "It basically just dropped off a cliff," said Fuller, who is concerned that the United States is at the start of a trucking recession that could decimate truckers' ability to dictate prices and push some small trucking firms into bankruptcy.

  • 1 Monster Growth Stock Down 80% to Buy Now

    When it comes to stock valuations, there's at least some truth to the old saying, "it's all relative." Momentum on these fronts helped push overall revenue for Q4 up 33% year over year to $865.3 million and capped another year of impressive momentum for the streaming specialist.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Market Correction

    Having the right mindset during a stock market correction can turn it from a challenge to an opportunity. One of my favorite places to go bargain shopping during a stock market correction is the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector. Three REITs that I plan to add to during the next market correction are AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB), Realty Income (NYSE: O), and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW).

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Triple in 2022

    Starting lines matter, and these three growing companies just happen to have stocks that are 52% to 93% off their all-time highs.

  • Will Tesla's Potential Stock Split Make You Rich?

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has garnered a lot of attention since its 5-for-1 stock split in 2020, and the light continues to shine on the electric vehicle maker. Last month, Tesla announced plans for a potential stock split, and the company's share price shot up. If you're thinking about getting a slice of Tesla's stock, don't let the potential stock split be the only number that's driving your decision.

  • The Fed’s Interest Rate Hikes Could Be Even Worse Than Feared

    The Fed clobbered stocks, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite down for the third straight week, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average notching its fourth straight losing week.

  • This Emerging Opportunity Could Send Nvidia Stock Soaring

    The graphics specialist's video gaming business could get much bigger in the long run thanks to this fast-growing opportunity.

  • Worried About a Market Crash? Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks

    The idea of buying growth stocks ahead of a potential market crash might seem counterintuitive. Indeed, the business has been incredibly profitable, with operating income rising from $538 million in 2012 to $47 billion in 2021.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy Now?

    AT&T's (NYSE: T) stock price rose 4% on April 21 after the telecom giant posted its first-quarter earnings report. This marked AT&T's first earnings report after its long-awaited spin-off of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD), which closed on April 8 and finally ended its messy media expansion plans. AT&T's consolidated revenue fell 13% year over year to $38.1 billion, which missed analysts' estimates by $190 million.

  • Alibaba Stock Drops to Its Lowest Level in 6 Years. What’s Behind the Latest Fall.

    The worsening Covid-19 situation in China is weighing on stocks, with companies including Alibaba, JD.com, and NIO notching stark declines.

  • Scaramucci’s Crypto Pivot Comes With an Eye on Tripling Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Anthony Scaramucci, whose curiosity about cryptocurrencies began during his short stint in Washington, now plans to pivot his SkyBridge Capital toward digital assets after years of focusing on high-profile hedge funds.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMa

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These fast-paced companies have the tools and intangibles needed to make patient investors a lot richer.

  • The stock market selloff still has another 20% to go, says the godfather of liquidity

    The financial system is much less a new financing system than it is in reality a refinancing system, says the godfather of liquidity.