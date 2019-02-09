What Are Analysts Expecting From DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) Over The Next Year?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

As DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) announced its recent earnings release on 31 December 2018, the consensus outlook from analysts appear pessimistic, with profits predicted to drop by -0.9% next year compared with the past 5-year average growth rate of 39%. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of US$1.8b, the consensus growth rate suggests that earnings will decline to US$1.7b by 2020. Below is a brief commentary around DXC Technology’s earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. For those interested in more of an analysis of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

Can we expect DXC Technology to keep growing?

The longer term view from the 16 analysts covering DXC is one of positive sentiment. Generally, broker analysts tend to make predictions for up to three years given the lack of visibility beyond this point. To get an idea of the overall earnings growth trend for DXC, I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to determine an annual rate of growth from the slope of this line.

By 2022, DXC’s earnings should reach US$2.5b, from current levels of US$1.8b, resulting in an annual growth rate of 19%. This leads to an EPS of $9.45 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of $6.15. In 2022, DXC’s profit margin will have expanded from 7.1% to 11%.

