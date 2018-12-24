What Are Analysts Expecting From Fope S.p.A. (BIT:FPE) Over The Next Year?

Based on Fope S.p.A.’s (BIT:FPE) earnings update in June 2018, analyst forecasts appear to be bearish, with profits predicted to drop by -12% next year against the past 5-year average growth rate of 44%. Currently with a railing-twelve-month profit of €2.3m, the consensus growth rate suggests that earnings will drop to €2.1m by 2019. I will provide a brief commentary around the figures and analyst expectations in the near term. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

Exciting times ahead?

The view from 2 analysts over the next three years is one of positive sentiment. Given that it becomes hard to forecast far into the future, broker analysts tend to project ahead roughly three years. To get an idea of the overall earnings growth trend for FPE, I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to determine an annual rate of growth from the slope of this line.

BIT:FPE Future Profit December 24th 18 More

By 2021, FPE’s earnings should reach €2.6m, from current levels of €2.3m, resulting in an annual growth rate of 7.3%. EPS reaches €0.76 in the final year of forecast compared to the current €0.49 EPS today. This high rate of growth of revenue squeezes margins, as analysts predict an upcoming margin contraction from the current 8.3% to 7.3% by the end of 2021.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For Fope, I’ve put together three pertinent factors you should further research:

