What Are Analysts Expecting From HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) In Next 12 Months?

Looking at HMS Holdings Corp.'s (NASDAQ:HMSY) recent earnings update on 30 June 2019, the consensus outlook from analysts appear pessimistic, with profits predicted to drop by 12% next year relative to the past 5-year average growth rate of 28%. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of US$55m, the consensus growth rate suggests that earnings will decline to US$49m by 2020. I will provide a brief commentary around the figures and analyst expectations in the near term. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

How is HMS Holdings going to perform in the near future?

The longer term expectations from the 14 analysts of HMSY is tilted towards the positive sentiment. Given that it becomes hard to forecast far into the future, broker analysts tend to project ahead roughly three years. To reduce the year-on-year volatility of analyst earnings forecast, I've inserted a line of best fit through the expected earnings figures to determine the annual growth rate from the slope of the line.

By 2022, HMSY's earnings should reach US$73m, from current levels of US$55m, resulting in an annual growth rate of 11%. EPS reaches $1.48 in the final year of forecast compared to the current $0.66 EPS today. Margins are currently sitting at 9.2%, approximately the same as previous years. With analysts forecasting revenue growth of 0.3149 and HMSY's net income growth expected to roughly track that, this company may add value for shareholders over time.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For HMS Holdings, there are three relevant factors you should further examine:

