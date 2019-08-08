What Are Analysts Expecting From Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (MCX:SIBN) In The Year Ahead?

After Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft's (MCX:SIBN) recent earnings announcement in March 2019, analyst forecasts appear to be bearish, with earnings expected to decline by 2.3% in the upcoming year relative to the past 5-year average growth rate of 23%. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of RUруб377b, the consensus growth rate suggests that earnings will decline to RUруб368b by 2020. Below is a brief commentary on the longer term outlook the market has for Gazprom Neft. For those interested in more of an analysis of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

Exciting times ahead?

Longer term expectations from the 9 analysts covering SIBN’s stock is one of positive sentiment. Generally, broker analysts tend to make predictions for up to three years given the lack of visibility beyond this point. To understand the overall trajectory of SIBN's earnings growth over these next fews years, I've fitted a line through these analyst earnings forecast to determine an annual growth rate from the slope.

This results in an annual growth rate of 2.1% based on the most recent earnings level of RUруб377b to the final forecast of RUруб395b by 2022. This leads to an EPS of RUB87.98 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of RUB79.84. This high rate of growth of revenue squeezes margins, as analysts predict an upcoming margin contraction from the current 16% to 15% by the end of 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Gazprom Neft, I've put together three pertinent factors you should further examine:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is Gazprom Neft worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Gazprom Neft is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives : Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of Gazprom Neft? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

