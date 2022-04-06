Analysts Have Just Cut Their Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Revenue Estimates By 25%

Today is shaping up negative for Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic.

Following the latest downgrade, Acutus Medical's six analysts currently expect revenues in 2022 to be US$17m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 28% to US$3.01. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$23m and US$2.83 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
The consensus price target fell 5.9% to US$5.33, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Acutus Medical analyst has a price target of US$9.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$2.00. With such a wide range in price targets, the analysts are almost certainly betting on widely diverse outcomes for the underlying business. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily on the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 1.3% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2022. That is a notable change from historical growth of 67% over the last three years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 8.0% per year. It's pretty clear that Acutus Medical's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. Furthermore, there was a cut to the price target, suggesting that the latest news has led to more pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on Acutus Medical after today.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Acutus Medical analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

