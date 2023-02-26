Analysts Have Just Cut Their AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. (AMS:AMG) Revenue Estimates By 12%

The analysts covering AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. (AMS:AMG) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as the analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from four analysts covering AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group is for revenues of US$1.5b in 2023, implying an uncomfortable 8.6% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to increase 2.1% to US$6.01. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.7b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.17 in 2023. Indeed, we can see that analyst sentiment has declined measurably after the new consensus came out, with a substantial drop in revenue estimates and a minor downgrade to EPS estimates to boot.

Analysts made no major changes to their price target of US$57.52, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group analyst has a price target of US$56.50 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$52.43. With such a narrow range of valuations, analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 8.6% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 3.7% over the last five years. Yet aggregate analyst estimates for other companies in the industry suggest that industry revenues are forecast to decline 1.4% per year. The forecasts do look bearish for AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group, since they're expecting it to shrink faster than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Unfortunately they also cut their revenue estimates for this year, and they expect sales to lag the wider market. That said, earnings per share are more important for creating value for shareholders. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group after today.

There might be good reason for analyst bearishness towards AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group, like concerns around earnings quality. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 2 other risks we've identified.

We also provide an overview of the AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Board and CEO remuneration and length of tenure at the company, and whether insiders have been buying the stock, here.

