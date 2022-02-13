Analysts Have Just Cut Their Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) Revenue Estimates By 10%

The analysts covering Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from twelve analysts covering Cerence is for revenues of US$371m in 2022, implying a discernible 4.3% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to dive 21% to US$0.89 in the same period. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$414m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.88 in 2022. Indeed we can see that the consensus opinion has undergone some fundamental changes following the recent consensus updates, with a measurable cut to revenues and some minor tweaks to earnings numbers.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

The consensus price target was reduced 44% to US$64.33, with the lower revenue forecasts indicating negative sentiment towards Cerence, even though earnings forecasts were unchanged. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Cerence, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$150 and the most bearish at US$37.00 per share. As you can see the range of estimates is wide, with the lowest valuation coming in at less than half the most bullish estimate, suggesting there are some strongly diverging views on how think this business will perform. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily on the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 5.8% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2022. That is a notable change from historical growth of 11% over the last three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 15% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Cerence is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion from this consensus update is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with analysts holding earnings per share steady, in line with previous estimates. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Cerence's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. Furthermore, there was a cut to the price target, suggesting that the latest news has led to more pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Cerence after today.

