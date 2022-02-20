Analysts Have Just Cut Their Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Revenue Estimates By 10%

Market forces rained on the parade of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative. Shares are up 4.1% to US$9.47 in the past week. Investors could be forgiven for changing their mind on the business following the downgrade; but it's not clear if the revised forecasts will lead to selling activity.

After the downgrade, the consensus from Empire State Realty Trust's four analysts is for revenues of US$519m in 2022, which would reflect an uncomfortable 15% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$578m of revenue in 2022. The consensus view seems to have become more pessimistic on Empire State Realty Trust, noting the substantial drop in revenue estimates in this update.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Empire State Realty Trust's past performance and to peers in the same industry. One more thing stood out to us about these estimates, and it's the idea that Empire State Realty Trust's decline is expected to accelerate, with revenues forecast to fall at an annualised rate of 15% to the end of 2022. This tops off a historical decline of 2.8% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for companies in the broader industry, which suggest that revenues (in aggregate) are expected to grow 7.7% annually. So while a broad number of companies are forecast to grow, unfortunately Empire State Realty Trust is expected to see its sales affected worse than other companies in the industry.

The Bottom Line

The clear low-light was that analysts slashing their revenue forecasts for Empire State Realty Trust this year. They also expect company revenue to perform worse than the wider market. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Empire State Realty Trust after today.

Thirsting for more data? At least one of Empire State Realty Trust's four analysts has provided estimates out to 2023, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

