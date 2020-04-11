Some Analysts Just Cut Their Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE:JCAP) Estimates

Today is shaping up negative for Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE:JCAP) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as the analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well. Bidders are definitely seeing a different story, with the stock price of US$13.60 reflecting a 28% rise in the past week. With such a sharp increase, it seems brokers may have seen something that is not yet being priced in by the wider market.

Following the downgrade, the latest consensus from Jernigan Capital's dual analysts is for revenues of US$48m in 2020, which would reflect a substantial 31% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Following this this downgrade, earnings are now expected to tip over into loss-making territory, with the analysts forecasting losses of US$1.92 per share in 2020. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$58m and losses of US$1.78 per share in 2020. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

See our latest analysis for Jernigan Capital

NYSE:JCAP Past and Future Earnings April 11th 2020 More

The consensus price target fell 6.2% to US$22.75, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Jernigan Capital at US$26.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$17.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Jernigan Capital's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that Jernigan Capital's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 31% increase next year well below the historical 60% p.a. growth over the last three years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.6% next year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Jernigan Capital is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. Unfortunately, analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates revenues are expected to perform better than the wider market. Furthermore, there was a cut to the price target, suggesting that the latest news has led to more pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Jernigan Capital after today.

After a downgrade like this, it's pretty clear that previous forecasts were too optimistic. What's more, we've spotted several possible issues with Jernigan Capital's business, like dilutive stock issuance over the past year. Learn more, and discover the 5 other concerns we've identified, for free on our platform here.