Some Analysts Just Cut Their Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) Estimates

Simply Wall St

Today is shaping up negative for Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative.

After this downgrade, Nemetschek's eleven analysts are now forecasting revenues of €572m in 2020. This would be an okay 6.6% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to decrease 10.0% to €0.93 in the same period. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of €640m and earnings per share (EPS) of €0.95 in 2020. It looks like analyst sentiment has fallen somewhat in this update, with a measurable cut to revenue estimates and a small dip in earnings per share numbers as well.

XTRA:NEM Past and Future Earnings April 2nd 2020

It'll come as no surprise then, to learn that the analysts have cut their price target 6.4% to €52.86. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Nemetschek analyst has a price target of €80.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at €39.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that Nemetschek's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 6.6% increase next year well below the historical 17% p.a. growth over the last five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 7.2% next year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it looks like Nemetschek is forecast to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. There was also a drop in their revenue estimates, although as we saw earlier, forecast growth is only expected to be about the same as the wider market. Furthermore, there was a cut to the price target, suggesting that the latest news has led to more pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on Nemetschek after today.

Unfortunately, the earnings downgrade - if accurate - may also place pressure on Nemetschek'smountain of debt, which could lead to some belt tightening for shareholders. To see more of our financial analysis, you can click through to our free platform to learn more about its balance sheet and specific concerns we've identified.

We also provide an overview of the Nemetschek Board and CEO remuneration and length of tenure at the company, and whether insiders have been buying the stock, here.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.

