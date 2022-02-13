Some Analysts Just Cut Their SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Estimates

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

Market forces rained on the parade of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for next year. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative. At US$4.81, shares are up 4.6% in the past 7 days. Investors could be forgiven for changing their mind on the business following the downgrade; but it's not clear if the revised forecasts will lead to selling activity.

Following the downgrade, the most recent consensus for SCYNEXIS from its six analysts is for revenues of US$20m in 2022 which, if met, would be a substantial 55% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$2.48 per share. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$24m and losses of US$2.39 per share in 2022. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

Check out our latest analysis for SCYNEXIS

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that SCYNEXIS' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 42% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 86% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.1% annually. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that SCYNEXIS is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on SCYNEXIS after today.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for SCYNEXIS going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

