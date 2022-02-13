Some Analysts Just Cut Their SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Estimates

Market forces rained on the parade of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for next year. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative. At US$4.81, shares are up 4.6% in the past 7 days. Investors could be forgiven for changing their mind on the business following the downgrade; but it's not clear if the revised forecasts will lead to selling activity.

Following the downgrade, the most recent consensus for SCYNEXIS from its six analysts is for revenues of US$20m in 2022 which, if met, would be a substantial 55% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$2.48 per share. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$24m and losses of US$2.39 per share in 2022. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that SCYNEXIS' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 42% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 86% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.1% annually. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that SCYNEXIS is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on SCYNEXIS after today.

